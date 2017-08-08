'I kept my chemotherapy a secret'
UK women from South Asian backgrounds are hiding their cancer diagnosis because of a perceived stigma, the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire show has learned.

Pravina Patel chose to keep the disease a secret when seeking treatment, saying she felt "extremely lonely" during chemotherapy.

