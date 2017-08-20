I wouldn't be here without NHS - Hawking
Stephen Hawking has said he is worried about the future of the NHS, in a speech critical of government policy and Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

The Cambridge University scientist, who publicly backed Labour in the election, accused Mr Hunt of "cherry-picking" evidence to support his policies.

