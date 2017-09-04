'I'm 27 and preparing for Alzheimer's'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm 27 and preparing for early-onset Alzheimer's'
Jayde Green is 27. Genetic tests suggest she will develop early-onset Alzheimer's, as her father did.
She has a one-year-old son, and is preparing for the future.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel.
-
04 Sep 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window