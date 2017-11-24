'I'm not going to listen to you any more'
Video

Confronting an avatar on a computer screen helped patients hearing voices to cope better with schizophrenic hallucinations, a UK trial has found.

Avatar therapy 'weakens hallucinations'

  • 24 Nov 2017
