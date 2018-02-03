Nursing profession 'being killed'
Rally in London calls for action on NHS 'crisis'

Thousands of demonstrators, including actor Ralf Little, have been marching through central London calling for more government support for the NHS.

The event, called "NHS in crisis - fix it now" - was organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.

In response to the rally, the Department of Health and Social Care said the government was aware of the pressures facing the NHS and has supported it with extra funding.

