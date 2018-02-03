Nursing profession 'being killed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rally in London calls for action on NHS 'crisis'
Thousands of demonstrators, including actor Ralf Little, have been marching through central London calling for more government support for the NHS.
The event, called "NHS in crisis - fix it now" - was organised by the People's Assembly and Health Campaigns Together.
In response to the rally, the Department of Health and Social Care said the government was aware of the pressures facing the NHS and has supported it with extra funding.
-
03 Feb 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window