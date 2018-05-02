'My traumatic experience didn't need to happen'
Patricia Minchin believes she is probably a victim of the major errors with breast cancer screening that have emerged.

She was due a routine mammogram in 2013 when she was 70 but never received an invitation. Two years later she developed breast cancer.

Ms Minchin, from Hertfordshire, said: "The whole journey I went on - the traumatic journey of all the treatment - may never have had to happen."

