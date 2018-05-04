Connor Sparrowhawk's mother criticises NHS
Video

Connor Sparrowhawk's mother criticises NHS after report

Connor Sparrowhawk's mother, Dr Sara Ryan, tells BBC Breakfast of her anger after a review into the deaths of people with learning disabilities by NHS England.

The report comes in the wake of her son's death, who had learning disabilities and epilepsy. He died when he had a seizure alone in a bath at an NHS care unit in 2013.

"Things have actually got worse than they were ten years ago," she says.

