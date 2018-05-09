Media player
David Goodall: 'I no longer want to continue life'
The Australian scientist, 104, sets out his reasons for travelling to Switzerland to voluntarily end his life.
At a press conference in Basel, Mr Goodall added that he was "surprised at the wide interest" in his case.
09 May 2018
