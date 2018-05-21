‘My hip replacement left me in constant pain'

Video

Tina is one of hundreds of patients that have lost the first round of a legal battle for compensation at the High Court over allegedly "defective" hip implants.

A judge ruled that manufacturer DePuy was not liable to the 312 patients who claimed they had been injured by the implants.

This video was updated following the judgement.

