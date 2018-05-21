Media player
‘My hip replacement left me in constant pain'
Tina is one of hundreds of patients that have lost the first round of a legal battle for compensation at the High Court over allegedly "defective" hip implants.
A judge ruled that manufacturer DePuy was not liable to the 312 patients who claimed they had been injured by the implants.
This video was updated following the judgement.
21 May 2018
