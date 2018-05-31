Media player
Perfecting the pout: Which city is the UK's lip filler capital?
More searches for lip filling are made in one northern city than anywhere else in the UK, according to Google Trends.
The NHS advises the cosmetic procedure should be performed by a qualified and reputable practitioner, warning it can cause issues such as swelling or infection.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
31 May 2018
