How ethnicity affects organ donation

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Organ donation: Why you may wait longer if you're black
Ashley suffers from kidney failure but a lack of organ donors from BAME (black, Asian and minority ethnic) communities means her doctors have not found a match yet.
30 May 2018
