'Finding out my cancer is incurable'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Finding out my cancer is incurable'

BBC Radio 5 live presenter Rachael Bland talks about the moment when she took 'the call' from her doctor.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 May 2018