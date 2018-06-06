Media player
'We're here for each other'
When BBC journalist Victoria Derbyshire spoke openly about the symptoms that led to her breast cancer diagnosis on ITV's The Real Full Monty, two women contacted her to say it led to them being diagnosed themselves.
Derbyshire has been to meet them.
These are external links and will open in a new window