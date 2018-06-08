Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Hearing voices led me to self-harm'
One in 12 children is thought to persistently hear voices that are not there. Sometimes they tell them they are worthless.
Laura Moulding hears voices around her almost constantly, and has done since childhood.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK.
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window