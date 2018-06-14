Video

Rising numbers of women and over 40s are seeking treatment for cannabis addiction in England and Wales.

The number of women entering drug addiction treatment for the use of cannabis alone increased by 95% over 10 years, according to new research published by the University of York.

Cannabis is the most popular illegal drug in the UK, although the number of users in England and Wales went down by 25% from 2005-06 to 2015-16.

So why has there been such a massive increase in female cannabis-only drug addicts seeking treatment? And what is on offer to help them?

Jenni Murray speaks to the author of the report, lecturer Ian Hamilton, and to women in recovery from cannabis addiction at a centre in Suffolk.