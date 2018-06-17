Labour will 'go further' on NHS spending

Video
NHS funding: Labour promises to 'go further' than Tories
Shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth says Conservative promises to raise NHS funding will come from "increasing borrowing and increasing taxation" rather than a "Brexit dividend".
He added that Theresa May was "not honest enough to level with the British people on that front".
He said Labour would put more into the NHS than the Tories but could not be specific about percentage increases until the government detailed their own plans.
-
17 Jun 2018