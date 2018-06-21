Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hospitalised toddler gets 'lifeline' nursery care
A woman whose four-year-old daughter died from an infection has set up a charity that provides nursery care for children who have to stay in hospital.
So far, the Piggles nursery nurses have looked after more than 20 little patients in Southampton hospitals.
Video journalist: Jan Bruck
-
21 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window