'Lifeline' care for leukaemia toddler
Hospitalised toddler gets 'lifeline' nursery care

A woman whose four-year-old daughter died from an infection has set up a charity that provides nursery care for children who have to stay in hospital.

So far, the Piggles nursery nurses have looked after more than 20 little patients in Southampton hospitals.

Video journalist: Jan Bruck

  • 21 Jun 2018
