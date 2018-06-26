Media player
Social care 'shouldn't depend on your bank balance'
The adult social care system is fundamentally unfair, leaving many older and disabled people without the help they need, an independent report by four leading research organisations has concluded.
Lynda Basford's husband Michael has dementia. She cared for him herself before he had to go into a home and says the system needs to change.
Read more: 'It's like Michael walking into a fog'
