'The hospice is one of the finest places'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How hospices care for the terminally ill
The BBC met some of the patients and staff at St Ann's in Manchester, where people with terminal illnesses receive care, comfort and support as they reach the end of their lives.
-
09 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window