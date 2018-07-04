'I am the first baby born under the NHS'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
NHS at 70: Aneira Thomas the first NHS baby
Aneira Thomas arrived at one minute past midnight on 5th July 1948, at Glanamman hospital in west Wales.
BBC News went to meet Aneira in Swansea.
Producer: Claudia Redmond Camera/Editor: Imran Ali
-
04 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window