'The NHS saved my life'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NHS at 70: Early patient pays tribute to life saving treatment

Seventy years ago tomorrow, the NHS came into being and for the first time there was a free health service for all.

A lot has changed since then with people living longer and surviving diseases and conditions which might have killed them in 1948.

Beryl Kingston, now 87, was there at the very beginning and received life-saving treatment just weeks following the rollout of the NHS.

  • 05 Jul 2018
Go to next video: NHS at 70: Being a nurse in the 1940s v now