Meet the NHS duo keeping the elderly safe
Video

An NHS partnership has reduced the number of elderly people admitted to hospital after falling at home.

The scheme is a collaboration between North West Ambulance Service and East Lancashire hospitals in Burnley.

Video by Sanchia Berg and Atif Rashid

  • 26 Jul 2018
