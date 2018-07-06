Media player
NHS at 70: Richard Crow's story
Richard Crow was admitted to Stoke Mandeville Hospital after a motorcycle accident in 1977.
While he was in hospital learning how to use a wheelchair, Richard met Karen, a nursing auxiliary, who later became his wife of 38 years.
Richard tells the BBC what the NHS means to him.
06 Jul 2018
