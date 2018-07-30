"Seeing my kids cry, that's horrible"
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Seeing my kids cry, that's horrible'

Stockton-on-Tees is the town with England's biggest gap in healthy and unhealthy life expectancy, according to Public Health England,

Rob Hill is preparing for his own death at the age of 46.

He tells Panorama how painful he finds the impact of the situation on his children.

  • 30 Jul 2018