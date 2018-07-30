Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Seeing my kids cry, that's horrible'
Stockton-on-Tees is the town with England's biggest gap in healthy and unhealthy life expectancy, according to Public Health England,
Rob Hill is preparing for his own death at the age of 46.
He tells Panorama how painful he finds the impact of the situation on his children.
-
30 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window