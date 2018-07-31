Melinda Messenger: 'How do breasts have so much power?'
Melinda Messenger reflects on the breast enlargement she had aged 24, before she shot to fame as a glamour model and TV presenter.

Breast augmentation is the most common cosmetic surgery procedure among UK women, according to the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons.

It says there were 8,238 procedures in 2017, a year-on-year rise of 7%, but a fall compared to five years ago.

This clip is originally from 5 live Daily on Tuesday 31 July 2018.

  • 31 Jul 2018
