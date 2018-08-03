Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Asthma awareness: 'My son was gone just like that'
The family of a man who died from an acute asthma attack, have told BBC Radio 5 Live they want to make sure "no other family" goes through what they have.
20-year-old Tiernan Green died in January 2017.
5 Live went with Tiernan's mum Donna, as she spoke to pupils at his old school in County Armagh about the importance of taking prescribed asthma medication.
Donna said: "To have to try and keep your son alive is something no mother of father should have to do... my big, handsome son was gone just like that."
-
03 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window