How to use a defibrillator and save a life
NHS England and NHS Scotland are joining the British Heart Foundation and Microsoft to create a database of defibrillators across the UK.
But would you know how to use one? Defibrillator trainer Helen Tennant has this guide.
08 Aug 2018
