'Why I chose to freeze my eggs'
Women who freeze their eggs need to be aware of the "relatively low success rates" of becoming pregnant, a leading gynaecologist has said.
Emily Grossman, who has been through four cycles of egg freezing, explains why she made that choice.
08 Aug 2018
