Meet the woman who steams vaginas
The alternative therapist who steams women's vaginas

Claire Stone has steamed her own vagina for eight years and now offers them as a therapy to other women.

The Cheshire based energy healer boils specific blends of herbs to be used in the treatments, in the hope they will help with periods and fertility.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.

Video producer: Jessie Aru-Phillips

  • 21 Aug 2018
