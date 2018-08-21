Meet the woman who steams vaginas

Media player
The alternative therapist who steams women's vaginas
Claire Stone has steamed her own vagina for eight years and now offers them as a therapy to other women.
The Cheshire based energy healer boils specific blends of herbs to be used in the treatments, in the hope they will help with periods and fertility.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
Video producer: Jessie Aru-Phillips
21 Aug 2018
