Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Akram Khan retires from solo dance shows
The dancer and choreographer Akram Khan tells BBC Radio 5 Live he is retiring from full-length solo dance shows in part to spend more time with his children.
His show Xenos is at the Edinburgh International festival and will then tour internationally. It marks the dancer's final performances in a full-length production.
-
16 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window