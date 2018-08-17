Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Taking out food groups 'not beneficial'
A new study suggests low-carb diets could shorten life expectancy by as much as four years.
Nutritionist Rhiannon Lambert says its not a good idea to remove any entire food group from your diet.
-
17 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window