The atheist who leads a chaplaincy team

The first humanist lead chaplain in the NHS
Lindsay van Dijk has become the first humanist lead chaplain in the NHS, after being appointed by Buckinghamshire NHS Trust.
Humanists UK want more humanist chaplains to follow in her footsteps.
19 Aug 2018
