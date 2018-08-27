Stopping deadly cholera with weather forecasts

Media player
Using weather forecasts to stop outbreaks of deadly cholera
The number of people suffering from cholera in Yemen has been dramatically reduced thanks to new technology.
Weather forecasts can now predict where rain will four up to four weeks in advance, allowing aid workers to focus on these areas.
Last year there were more than 50,000 new cases in just one week - this year the numbers plummeted to about 2,500.
It is thought the technology could now be used in other countries around the world.
Video Journalist: Laura Foster
27 Aug 2018
