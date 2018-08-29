Media player
'I was misled by Natural Cycles app'
Rebecca Woodhead, 26, became pregnant while using the Natural Cycles app, which claims to chart when women are fertile.
The Advertising Standards Authority has ruled that two of the company's claims are misleading.
29 Aug 2018
