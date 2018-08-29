Self-harm: 'I was suicidal'
Video

Self-harm: Teenager says 'I was sort of suicidal'

A young woman describes why she started self-harming.

Chole Bellerby, 18, started self-harming when she was 11 and says it was her way of "matching what was in my head," she told Today.

Nearly a quarter of 14-year-old girls in the UK said they had self-harmed, a report suggests.

