Self-harm: 'I was suicidal'

Self-harm: Teenager says 'I was sort of suicidal'
A young woman describes why she started self-harming.
Chole Bellerby, 18, started self-harming when she was 11 and says it was her way of "matching what was in my head," she told Today.
Nearly a quarter of 14-year-old girls in the UK said they had self-harmed, a report suggests.
29 Aug 2018
