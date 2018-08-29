'I started self-harming when I was 13'

Media player
Self-harming: 'I started aged 13'
More than a fifth of 14-year-old girls in the UK said they had self-harmed, a report suggests.
The Children's Society says early support for vulnerable children and their families is vital - but councils don't have the funding.
This is Beth's story.
29 Aug 2018
