Bryony Gordon: How to talk about suicide
Journalist and podcaster Bryony Gordon tells Today why we should avoid saying "commit" when talking about suicide as language can be "incredibly powerful."
She is one of over 130 broadcasters, actors, politicians and writers who have signed a letter to the media to report on suicide responsibly.
10 Sep 2018
