A woman who had a life-saving lung transplant has told BBC Radio 5 Live about the close relationship she's developed with her donor's family, including being walked down the aisle on her wedding day by her donor's father.

Lisa Simkin from Nottingham, had the surgery in 2013. Her donor was 33-year-old Rhona, who had died of a brain haemorrhage days after giving birth to her second child.

Six months after the transplant, Lisa wrote a thank you letter to Rhona’s family, and said the family “opened their door with loving arms”.

This clip is from BBC Radio 5 Live Drive.