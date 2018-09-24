Media player
Contaminated blood scandal: 'I hope I'm still alive when this ends'
People who have been affected by the contaminated blood scandal have told the inquiry how it has impacted their lives.
Thousands of NHS patients were given infected blood products during the 1970s and 1980s in what has been dubbed the worst-ever NHS treatment disaster.
24 Sep 2018
