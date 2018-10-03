'I thought HIV might be a punishment from god'

Media player
Why HIV is misunderstood among UK South Asians
A government-funded project has launched to encourage people in the UK's South Asian communities to get tested for HIV, using Bollywood-themed posters.
HIV is stigmatised in many UK South Asian communities, and experts fear it is stopping those affected from seeking support.
Shabnam Mahmood finds out more, for the Victoria Derbyshire programme and BBC Asian Network.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
03 Oct 2018
