'I thought HIV might be a punishment from god'

A government-funded project has launched to encourage people in the UK's South Asian communities to get tested for HIV, using Bollywood-themed posters.

HIV is stigmatised in many UK South Asian communities, and experts fear it is stopping those affected from seeking support.

Shabnam Mahmood finds out more, for the Victoria Derbyshire programme and BBC Asian Network.

