'I regret promoting my botched butt lift'

Video

Natalee Harris, from MTV's Ex On The Beach, says she regrets promoting her Brazilian Butt Lift on social media after the procedure was botched at a clinic in Turkey.

She tells Victoria Derbyshire 10 to 15 people said they had booked the same operation because of her promotion.

