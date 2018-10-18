Menopause ‘more than a hot flush’

Media player
Michelle Heaton: Menopause is 'more than a hot flush’
Michelle Heaton has told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast that the menopause is so much more than just a “hot flush”.
The 39-year-old singer and actress went through early menopause after having a hysterectomy.
Speaking to 5 Live’s Nicky Campbell, she said that the menopause “went beyond any comprehension” of what she expected it to be.
This clip is originally from 5 Live Breakfast on October 18 2018.
18 Oct 2018
