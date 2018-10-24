Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Walking again after ten years with MS
A man with multiple sclerosis (MS) who spent ten years using a wheelchair is now able to walk again, after a stem cell transplant.
Roy Palmer, 49, first heard about the treatment in a BBC Panorama programme in 2016.
HSCT (hematopoietic stem cell transplantation) can be life-changing, though it doesn’t work for everyone.
-
24 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window