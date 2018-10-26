'I had given up hope' until Katie Piper helped me
Burns survivor: How the Katie Piper Foundation 'gave me hope'

Danielle suffered life-changing burns in a motorhome fire.

She has been a trial patient for The Katie Piper Foundation burn rehabilitation centre, where she has received physiotherapy and mental health support.

Danielle explains how the centre, which will open in 2019, gave her "hope and a reason to live".

