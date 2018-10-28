Media player
Overcoming my stammer... on live national radio
Seventeen-year-old Morgan Hooper has always found it difficult to talk to people or read out loud because of his stammer.
But his life has been changed ever since he attended a course to helped control it.
One of his goals was to do a live radio interview, so he wrote to BBC Radio 5 Live to ask if he could be a guest.
