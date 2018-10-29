Can dogs sniff out malaria?
Could dogs be able to detect malaria?

It seems dogs may have the nose for spotting people infected with malaria.

Samples were collected by Durham University from children in The Gambia and used in a trial to see if dogs can detect the disease.

Different strains from other countries are now needed to prove dogs can play a crucial role in the fight against malaria.

