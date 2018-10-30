Would you ditch booze for burpees?

Video

Would you swap a Friday night drink for a heavy gym session?

It seems that some people would. Young people are drinking less, with a quarter of 16-25 year olds claiming to be teetotal, according to the Office for National Statistics.

But the fitness industry is growing, and was reported to be worth £3.2bn in 2017, according to Mintel.

5 live's Emma Barnett show went to visit a gym that's trying to make workouts feel more like a night out for the young people swapping fizz for fitness.

This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.