Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Would you ditch booze for burpees?
Would you swap a Friday night drink for a heavy gym session?
It seems that some people would. Young people are drinking less, with a quarter of 16-25 year olds claiming to be teetotal, according to the Office for National Statistics.
But the fitness industry is growing, and was reported to be worth £3.2bn in 2017, according to Mintel.
5 live's Emma Barnett show went to visit a gym that's trying to make workouts feel more like a night out for the young people swapping fizz for fitness.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
-
30 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window