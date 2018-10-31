Media player
The price of a bigger penis
Penis fillers, designed to increase the organ's girth, are gaining in popularity - despite warnings over complications.
Stuart Price explains why he chose to have the procedure to the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme.
Read more: The men having penis fillers to boost their self-esteem
31 Oct 2018
