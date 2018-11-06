Media player
WWE's Alexa Bliss: Bodybuilding helped me face anorexia
WWE star Alexa Bliss (Lexi Kaufman) has told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Nihal Arthanayake how bodybuilding helped her overcome an eating disorder.
She said “The only reason I got better was because of bodybuilding."
Click here to listen to the latest episode of the Headliners podcast featuring Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, and Elias and Bobby Lashley.
Details of organisations that can offer support can be found here.
06 Nov 2018
