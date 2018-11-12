'I didn't think I'd get to 18'
Video

Teenager Chloe Bellerby's 200 mile walk for mental health

Chloe Bellerby walked from Leeds to London to raise awareness for mental health, after battling with depression and self-harming throughout her teens.

She now studies in the USA on a soccer scholarship.

Video produced by Alex Dackevych and Simon Mahon

  • 12 Nov 2018
