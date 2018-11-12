'I didn't think I'd get to 18'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teenager Chloe Bellerby's 200 mile walk for mental health
Chloe Bellerby walked from Leeds to London to raise awareness for mental health, after battling with depression and self-harming throughout her teens.
She now studies in the USA on a soccer scholarship.
Video produced by Alex Dackevych and Simon Mahon
-
12 Nov 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/health-46115693/teenager-chloe-bellerby-s-200-mile-walk-for-mental-healthRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window